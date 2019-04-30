North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

North West Delhi is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting in North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Gugan Singh of Aam Aadmi Party, Rajesh Lilothia of Indian National Congress and Hans Raj Hans of Bharatiya Janata Party are some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha 2019 election from North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

North West Delhi parliamentary constituency comprises of ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Nerela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultan Pur Majra, Nangloi Jat, Mangol Puri and Rohini.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GUGAN SINGH Aam Aadmi Party 2 RAJESH LILOTHIA Indian National Congress 3 HANS RAJ HANS Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ISHWAR MANSUKH ISHU Satya Bahumat Party 5 GAURAV BHATIA Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party 6 MADAN LAL BALMIKI Rashtriya Samrasta Party 7 RAM KUMAR Bhartiya Pragatisheel Congress 8 SURESH KUMAR Socialist Janata Party 9 ADITI Independent 10 CHARAN SINGH "BABRIK" Independent 11 NAVEEN Independent

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Udit Raj had won the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,06,802 votes.

Udit Raj had bagged 629860 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Rakhi Birla who bagged the second spot with 5,23,058 votes. Congress leader Krishna Tirath was pushed to the third spot with 1,57,468 votes.