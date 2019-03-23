हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Now just 'Trinamool': Mamata Banerjee-led TMC removes Congress from its logo

The Congress name has been dropped from party banners, posters and all communication material.

Now just &#039;Trinamool&#039;: Mamata Banerjee-led TMC removes Congress from its logo
File photo

New Delhi: Twenty-one years after officially separating from the Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has removed the grand old party's name from its logo.

The new logo has Trinamool written in green with twin flowers and blue background. It has been in use for a week now, party sources said.

It was way back in 1998 that present West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Congress and formed the TMC over differences of opinion on dealing with the then ruling CPI(M).

"TMC is called Trinamool and after 21 years, it was time for change," a party leader said.

The Congress name has been dropped from party banners, posters and all communication material.

However, it will remain registered with the Election Commission as Trinamool Congress, party sources said.

The official Facebook and Twitter pages of the party, the CM, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and Trinamool's leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O Brien already have the new logo.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Mamata BanerjeeTrinamool
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee regime one-person show, did nothing: Rahul Gandhi

Must Watch

PT44M47S

TTK: Has Mahagathbandhan really accepted the seat-sharing formula in Bihar? Watch special debate