Omar Abdullah slams PM Narendra Modi, asks if his 'Abdullahs and Muftis' remark is 'jumla'

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark on the 'Abdullahs and Muftis' families.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister alleged that ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, PM Modi had said of getting Jammu and Kashmir rid of the two political families--Muftis and Abdullahs but after the election, he made two members of the Mufti family the chief minister of the state.

Taking to Twitter, Omar further accused PM Modi of coming out with the same slogan ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, questioning if this was another false promise (jumla) of the prime minister.

“We have to rid Jammu and Kashmir of these two political families” says Modi ji in 2014 & then promptly goes & makes not one but TWO members of the Mufti family CM of J&K. In 2019 Modi ji says “we have to rid J&K of these two political families”. Another jumla Modi ji?: tweeted Omar.

He tweeted another post in which former chief minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and PM Modi are seen hugging.

Omar tweeted jibing "look how happy he is to seal an alliance with one of the families he wants to rid J&K politics of".

PM Modi slammed the Abdullahs and Muftis, saying two families "ruined" three generations of Jammu and Kashmir and he will not allow them to "divide" India. The prime minister was referring to Omar's demand for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Abdullah and Mufti families have "ruined" three generations in the state. They laid seize to the state for three generations. For the better future of the state, they need to be voted out, he told a public rally in Kathua.

The bright future of Jammu and Kashmir can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into the field, can abuse PM Modi as much as they want but they won't be able to divide this nation, the prime minister said.