Ongole Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ongole is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and is situated in the Prakasam district of the state. Almost 79 per cent of the population here lives in rural areas while SC constitutes 22.47 per cent of the entire population.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 THOGANTI SREENIVASULU Bharatiya Janata Party 2 MAGUNTA SREENIVASULU REDDY Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 3 SIDDA RAGHAVA RAO Telugu Desam 4 DR SIRIVELLA PRASAD Indian National Congress 5 KONDA PRAVEEN KUMAR Navodayam Party 6 BELLAMKONDA SAIBABU Janasena Party 7 MARAM SRINIVASA REDDY Praja Shanthi Party 8 VENKATESAN BABURAO India Praja Bandhu Party 9 KAVURI VENU BABU NAIDU Independent 10 BILLA CHENNAIAH Independent 11 MADHU YATTAPU Independent 12 MOHAN AYYAPPA Independent 13 VENKATESH VEPURI Independent

This year, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh will vote on April 11. Results will be out on May 23.The Ongole constituency, in particular, has over 12 lakh voters and the turnout here for the 2014 Lok Sabha election was 82.23 per cent. The state had an overall voter turnout of 74.47 per cent.