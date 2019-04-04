हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Ongole Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

Ongole Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Ongole is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and is situated in the Prakasam district of the state. Almost 79 per cent of the population here lives in rural areas while SC constitutes 22.47 per cent of the entire population.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 THOGANTI SREENIVASULU Bharatiya Janata Party
2 MAGUNTA SREENIVASULU REDDY Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
3 SIDDA RAGHAVA RAO Telugu Desam
4 DR SIRIVELLA PRASAD Indian National Congress
5 KONDA PRAVEEN KUMAR Navodayam Party
6 BELLAMKONDA SAIBABU Janasena Party
7 MARAM SRINIVASA REDDY Praja Shanthi Party
8 VENKATESAN BABURAO India Praja Bandhu Party
9 KAVURI VENU BABU NAIDU Independent
10 BILLA CHENNAIAH Independent
11 MADHU YATTAPU Independent
12 MOHAN AYYAPPA Independent
13 VENKATESH VEPURI Independent

This year, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh will vote on April 11. Results will be out on May 23.The Ongole constituency, in particular, has over 12 lakh voters and the turnout here for the 2014 Lok Sabha election was 82.23 per cent. The state had an overall voter turnout of 74.47 per cent.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019OngoleAndhra Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Air India fails to respond to EC's show cause notice, poll panel expresses 'serious displeasure'

Must Watch

PT1M50S

Rahul Gandhi's contest from Wayanad is an insult to Amethi: Smriti Irani