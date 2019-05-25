close

Our teamwork helped people trust our governance: PM Narendra Modi hails PMO staff

Narendra Modi also thanked the family members of the PMO staff for supporting him during his tenure in the office.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the work done by PM office officials and thanked them for never making him feel alone. "You never made me feel alone and never made be work overtime. Your views have reached me directly or indirectly on several occasions. I assure you that we will work towards fulfilling your suggestions," he said.

"You have delivered more than I expected and earlier than I expected. Everyone who has worked here deserves an applause," he said adding that the last five years have been a learning experience.

He also thanked the family members of the PMO staff for supporting him during his tenure in the office. "In our journey, your families have also played an important role as without their support this was not possible. I want to thank your families for the support," Modi said while asking them to gear up for the second term.

