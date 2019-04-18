Pali Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan.

The Kota parliamentary constituency came into existence prior to the 1952 elections. It consists of eight Vidhan Sabha segments with three of them being reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Pali parliamentary constituency are - Sojat (SC), Pali, Marwar Junction, Bali, Sumerpur, Osian, Bhopalgarh (SC) and Bilara (SC).

This parliamentary seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 15.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In Rajasthan, polling will be held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, P P Choudhary had bagged 711772 votes and defeated Munni Devi Godara of the INC who secured 312733 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has renominated its sitting MP P P Chaudhary from the Pali Lok Sabha seat, while the INC has declared Badri Ram Jakhar as its candidate from here.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.

