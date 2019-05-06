Pataliputra Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Pataliputra Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Md. Kalimullah of Bahujan Samaj Party, Misha Bharti of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ram Kripal Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party and Nagmani of Shivsena are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar are being held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Pataliputra Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 MD. KALIMULLAH Bahujan Samaj Party 2 MISHA BHARTI Rashtriya Janata Dal 3 RAM KRIPAL YADAV Bharatiya Janata Party 4 INDU DEVI MISHRA Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic) 5 MD. TAUFIQUE AHMAD Voters Party International 6 DURGESH NANDAN SINGH alias DURGESH YADAV Rashtriya Janvikas Party (Democratic) 7 Nagmani Shivsena 8 VINOD DAS Bharatiya Bahujan Congress 9 BINDU DEVI Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 10 RAM NARAYAN MANJHI Sankhyanupati Bhagidari Party 11 RAM NIRANJAN ROY Rashtrawadi Chetna Party 12 RAM PRAVESH RAJAK Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 13 LALITA RAY Bahujan Nyay Dal 14 WAKIL AHMAD Janata Party 15 SHIV KUMAR SINGH Apna Kisan Party 16 SHAILESH KUMAR Bharatiya Aam Awam Party 17 SATISH KUMAR Bharatiya Momin Front 18 SOHAN RAY Yuva Krantikari Party 19 JITENDRA BIND Independent 20 PUPUL KUMAR SHARMA Independent 21 BRAJESHWAR PRASAD SINGH Independent 22 MANTU KUMAR Independent 23 RAMESH KUMAR SHARMA Independent 24 RAJESH KUMAR Independent 25 SURESH PASWAN Independent

Pataliputra constituency covers seven assembly segments– Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj and Bikram. Phulwari and Masaurhi are reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ram Kripal Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 40 thousand votes. He had defeated Misa Bharti of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Yadav had secured 383262 votes while Misa Bharti got 342940 votes.