Patan Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Patan constituency covers seven assembly segments – Vadgam which is reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes, Kankrej, Radhanpur, Chanasma, Patan, Sidhpur and Kheralu.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Liladhar Vaghela, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a margin of over 1.38 lakh votes. He had defeated Bhavsinh Rathod of the Indian National Congress (INC). Vaghela had secured 518538 votes while Rathod got 379819 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 59.30 percent across 1891 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Maganbhai Parmar of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Vaghda Jivabhai Devabhai who was an Independent.

In the year 2009, Jagdish Thakor of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 18 thousand votes against BJP's Bhavsih Rathod. While Thakor got 283778 seats, Rathod secured 265274 seats.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Naranbhai Patel of the Mahagujarat Janta Party and Rajput Jagatsinh Samantsing who was an Independent.