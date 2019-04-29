Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar are being held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Patna Sahib constituency covers seven assembly segments– Bakhtiarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar, Patna Sahib and Fatuha.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, bollywood superstar Shatrughan Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 2.65 lakh votes. He had defeated Kunal Singh of the Indian National Congress. Shatrughan Sinha had secured 485905 votes while Kunal Singh got 220100 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 45.36 percent across 1818 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Dr. Gopal Prasad Sinha of the Janata Dal (United) and Parveen Amanullah of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009 Shatrughan Sinha of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 1.66 lakh votes against Vijay Kumar of the RJD. While Shatrughan Sinha got 316549 seats, Vijay Kumar secured 149779 seats.

Other members in the fray were Shekhar Suman of the Indian National Congress and Ram Narayan Rai of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.