Lok Sabha election 2019

Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency

After the formation of Telangana in 2014, Telangana Rashtriya Samiti leader Balka Suman won from the seat by a margin of 2,91,158 votes.

Peddapalli is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. It is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Peddapalli has seven assembly segments namely Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and Peddapalle.

After the formation of Telangana in 2014, Telangana Rashtriya Samiti leader Balka Suman won from the seat by a margin of 2,91,158 votes. While Balka Suman had secured 5,65,496 votes, Congress candidate G Vivekanand bagged 274338 votes and stood at the second spot.

Congress leader G Vivekanand had won the 2009 election after securing 313748 votes as against his nearest rival  Telangana Rashtriya Samiti leader Gomasa Srinivas who got 264731 votes.

In Peddapalli, 76.15 per cent or 1025194 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 17 contestants who were in the fray, the deposits of 15 of the candidates were forfeited. 

In the 2019 election, 17 candidates are in the fray in Peddapalli which has a voter strength of nearly 15 lakh. The three main contenders for the seat are TRS contestant Borlakunta Venkatesh Nethakani, Congress contestant A Chandrashekhar, and BJP state secretary S Kumar.

