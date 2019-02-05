हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Permission to land chopper to hold Berhampore rally not given: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chouhan said that he was informed that the permission for to land his chopper for the rally, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, as well as the rally's venue has not been given.

Permission to land chopper to hold Berhampore rally not given: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday asserted that permission for landing his chopper to hold his rally at Berhampore in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was not given.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chouhan said that he was informed that the permission for to land his chopper for the rally, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, as well as the rally's venue has not been given.

He also said that Constitution permits all political parties to present their stand before the public and questioned who is CM Mamata Baneejee scared of.

"Constitution permits all political parties to present their stand before the public. Who is Mamata Ji scared of? I have a rally in Berhampore tomorrow but I have been informed that the permission for my chopper's landing and rally's venue has not been given," said Chouhan.

Earlier, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain had said the TMC-led government in West Bengal has denied the party permission for a rally in Murshidabad and alleged that there is complete lawlessness in the state. Hussain said he will still go to Murshidabad and is already on the way.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was denied permission to hold a rally in the state, which is witnessing a political slugfest between the ruling TMC and the BJP.

"I have been told that the district administration has not given permission to hold a rally in Murshidabad, which was scheduled for today. The party had sought permission and had informed the local administration in advance," Hussain told PTI.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state and BJP are at loggerheads after the CBI tried to question Kolkata's police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams. Banerjee has been on a 'dharna' since Sunday night over the CBI's attempts to interrogate the police chief.

Shivraj Singh ChouhanBerhampore rallyBJP rally
