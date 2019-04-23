close

Lok Sabha election 2019

PM Modi meets his mother to take her blessings before casting vote in Ahmedabad

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben to take her blessings ahead of casting his vote for the Lok Sabha election in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Pictures of PM Modi seeking Heeraben's blessings have been shared by news agency ANI. After the brief meeting, the prime minister met some of the people outside his mother’s house. He was seen carrying a red chunari along with him. 

PM Modi will cast his vote in Ranip, Ahmedabad. 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah is also present at the Ranip polling booth to welcome PM Modi. 

