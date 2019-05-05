close

PM Narendra Modi condemns killing of BJP leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir in J&K

Mir was shot dead by some unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

PM Narendra Modi condemns killing of BJP leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir in J&amp;K

NEW DELHI/JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the killing of BJP leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir in J&K.

In his condolence message, the PM tweeted, ''Strongly condemn the killing of J&K BJP leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered. There is no place for such violence in our country. Condolences to his family and well-wishers.''

 

Mir was shot dead by some unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

Mir, who was BJP vice president of Anantnag district, was critically injured after terrorists opened fire on him in Nowgam village of Verinag area. 

He was immediately shifted to hospital where he succumbed, according to the police. 

The Anantnag Police have registered a case in the BJP leader's killing and the hunt to nab his killer is on.

