हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi condemns Naxal attack on BJP MLA's convoy in Dantewada

BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and five security personnel lost their lives in the attack.

PM Narendra Modi condemns Naxal attack on BJP MLA&#039;s convoy in Dantewada
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly condemned the dastardly Naxal attack on a convoy carrying BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi. The political leader and five security personnel lost their lives in the attack.

Offering his condolences to the families of Mandavi and the security officials who lost their lives, PM Modi said that their sacrifices won't go in vain. "Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel who were martyred. The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain," he said.

PM Modi also remembered the BJP MLA for his courage and for reaching out to the people of Chhattisgarh. "Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

The attack took place with less than 36 hours remaining for the first phase of Lok Sabha 2019 election. While Dantewada votes on April 18, Bastar - another Naxal-infested area - will vote on April 11. Naxals have warned locals to boycott the election even as thousands of security personnel have been deployed to ensure peace prevails.

Tags:
Narendra ModiBheema MandaviNaxal AttackDantewada AttackLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Elections in Dantewada: How ballot vs bullet makes for a tragic contest

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Breaking News: RSS leader shot dead by terrorists in Kishtwar, J&K