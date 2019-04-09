PM Narendra Modi condemns Naxal attack on BJP MLA's convoy in Dantewada

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly condemned the dastardly Naxal attack on a convoy carrying BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi. The political leader and five security personnel lost their lives in the attack.

Offering his condolences to the families of Mandavi and the security officials who lost their lives, PM Modi said that their sacrifices won't go in vain. "Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel who were martyred. The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain," he said.

PM Modi also remembered the BJP MLA for his courage and for reaching out to the people of Chhattisgarh. "Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

The attack took place with less than 36 hours remaining for the first phase of Lok Sabha 2019 election. While Dantewada votes on April 18, Bastar - another Naxal-infested area - will vote on April 11. Naxals have warned locals to boycott the election even as thousands of security personnel have been deployed to ensure peace prevails.