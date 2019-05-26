PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi on Monday, here's his full schedule

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday, days after winning a historic mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. BJP chief Amit Shah will also accompany PM Modi during his Varanasi visit.

During his Varanasi visit, the PM will thank the voters for "reposing their faith" in him and offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple.



According to his schedule released by the party, PM Modi will travel by road from the police lines to Bansphatak after arriving in Varanasi.

His cavalcade will pass through various parts of the city.

After the 'darshan' and 'puja' at the famous temple, the Prime Minister will address BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

"Will be going to Gujarat Sunday evening, to seek blessings of my mother. A day after that, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," PM had said in a tweet on Saturday.

In view of PM Modi's visit, heavy security has been put in place to avoid any untoward incident.

District Magistrate Surendra Singh along with Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni reviewed the security arrangements for PM Modi's visit.

Besides. a large number of paramilitary and special protection group personnel have been deployed in places where PM Modi will be visiting.

According to sources, as many as 12 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure foolproof security to the PM.

10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, 25 additional Superintendents of Police (SP), 60 deputy SP (DySP) and 200 Inspectors have also been deployed to ensure that there is no lapse in the security arrangements.

The Indian Air Force is also ready with all the security checks in place as PM Modi will be covering the distance from Varanasi Airport to Police line by helicopter.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to his constituency after he won the Lok Sabha election by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

PM Modi not only retained his seat but also saw his victory margin increase by almost 1 lakh votes as compared to 2014 polls.

In a video message ahead of May 19 polling, PM Modi had called himself a "Kashivasi" and termed the city his guiding spirit.

PM had said that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that he was in the city of Lord Shiva.

Here's is PM's schedule:-

-PM's arrival in Varanasi as 9.00 AM

-He will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

-After the 'darshan' and 'puja' at the temple, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

- Around 12.30 PM, he will leave Varanasi for Delhi.