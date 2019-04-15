close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Ponnani parliamentary constituency is one of the 20 constituencies representing the southern Indian state of Kerala in the Lok Sabha. It is a Muslim majority area and its Constituency number is 7.

It is a pivotal vote bank of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which has continuously represented this seat from as early as the Lok Sabha elections of 1977.

Seven assembly segments make up the parliamentary constituency of Ponnani. Out of these, the coastal town city of Ponnani, which is one of the significant seven Vidhan Sabha segments in his constituency, is a coastal municipality in the Malappuram district.

ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML, Rema from Bharatiya Janata Party and Advocate KC Nazeer from SDPI are some of the noted candidates contesting from this seat this time.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

1 E. T. Mohammed Basheer Indian Union Muslim League
2 Rema Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Adv. K.C. Nazeer SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
4 Anwar P.V. Alumkuzhi Independent
5 P.V. Anvar Puthan Veetil Independent
6 Anvar P.V. Raseena Manzil Independent
7 Bindu Independent
8 Muhammed Basheer Koyissery Independent
9 Muhammed Basheer Nechiyan Independent
10 Muhammed Basheer Mangalassery Independent
11 Sameera PA Independent
12 Poonthura Siraj Independent

ET Mohammed Basheer IUML is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19. Of the seven phases, Kerala will vote during the third phase on April 23. 

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase. 

The counting of votes will be held and results will be declared on May 23.

