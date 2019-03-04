Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend grand meeting of BJP-AIADMK-PMK alliance on March 6, says Piyush Goyal

THOOTHUKUDI: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that a grand meeting of NDA parties - BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) -- will be held on March 6 in Kanchipuram.

He added that the meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and many other senior leaders of the three parties, ANI reported.

"On March 6, we will have a grand meeting of BJP-AIADMK-PMK alliance in Kanchipuram district near Chennai. Prime Minister Modi will attend the meeting along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister (O Pannerselvam), PMK leaders and several other leaders will share the stage," Goyal was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in central government and Palaniswami and Pannerselvam in Tamil Nadu, both the governments are working together for the development and better future of the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.

The senior BJP leader expressed confidence that the alliance will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state and will work for the welfare of the country.

"Politics is all about possibilities. We are confident that the people of India and Tamil Nadu will give a strong and decisive mandate that will make a strong government in the country and ensure all-round development," the minister said.

Referring to the issue of terrorism, Goyal said only a strong and stable government can tackle the menace of terrorism. "Today, Prime Minister Modi is the one leader who can keep the country safe and protect our unity and integrity," he added.

Goyal also hit out at the Opposition for seeking "proof" of the air strikes carried out by Indian Air Force at a JeM terror camp in Pakistan. "It is shameful that the Opposition is raising questions about our airstrikes. It is an insult to our armed forces who are willing to lay down their lives to protect us," he said.

(with ANI inputs)