Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress after party reinstates leaders who misbehaved with her

NEW DELHI: Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi Friday quit the party two days after the leaders who had misbehaved with her were reinstated in the organisation.

Before leaving the party, she left the All India Congress Committee (AICC) WhatsApp media group and changed her Twitter and Instagram bios, removing any reference to AICC and the Congress.

The development comes two days after the Congress spokesperson's outburst over the party's decision to revoke the suspension of the Congress workers who misbehaved with her.

Chaturvedi said it is saddening that those who threatened her have got away without even "a rap on their knuckles".

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in Indian National Congress over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," read Priyanka's tweet, along with which she also shared the Congress' statement of reinstating the suspension of the workers.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) had suspended some of its workers for their unruly behaviour with Chaturvedi in Mathura while she was addressing a press conference on Rafale deal.

The orders were reportedly revoked after the intervention by Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia.