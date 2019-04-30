Purulia Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Purulia is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting in Purulia Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Jyotirmay Singh Mahato of Bharatiya Janata Party, Nepal Mahata of Indian National Congress, Bir Singh Mahato of All India Forward Bloc and Dr. Mriganka Mahato of All India Trinamool Congress are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Purulia Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

After the delimitation in 2006, Purulia parliamentary constituency was divided into seven assembly segments namely Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar (ST), Kashipur and Para.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Purulia Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANANDI TUDU Bahujan Samaj Party 2 JYOTIRMAY SINGH MAHATO Bharatiya Janata Party 3 NEPAL MAHATA Indian National Congress 4 BIR SINGH MAHATO All India Forward Bloc 5 Dr. MRIGANKA MAHATO All India Trinamool Congress 6 UTTAM TANTUBAY Bharateeya Manavadhikar party 7 JAWAHARLAL MAHATO Mulnibasi Party of India 8 DIPENDU MAHATO Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 9 RANGALAL KUMAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 10 RAJIB MAHATO Shivsena 11 LAXMIKANTA MAHATA Amra Bangalee 12 SEKH FATIK Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party 13 UMA CHARAN MAHATO Independent 14 BARJURAM SINGH SARDAR Independent 15 MRITYUNJOY MAHATO Independent

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Dr Mriganka Mahato had won the Purulia Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 153877 votes.

Dr Mriganka Mahato had bagged 4,68,277 votes as against Forward Bloc's Narahari Mahato who secured 314,400 votes. Congress candidate Nepal Mahato had bagged 257,923 votes.