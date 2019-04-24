close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

File Photo

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. 

Dinesh Pratap Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sonia Gandhi of Indian National Congress and Kiran Chaudhary of Bahujan Mukti Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

It has five Vidhan Sabha segments - Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni and Unchahar. 

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 DINESH PRATAP SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party
2 SONIA GANDHI Indian National Congress
3 ASHOK PRATAP MAURYA Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic)
4 KIRAN CHAUDHARY Bahujan Mukti Party
5 RAM NARAYAN Voters Party International
6 RAM SINGH YADAV Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
7 RAMESHVAR LODHI Sabka Dal United
8 SUNEEL KUMAR Peace Party
9 HORI LAL Pragatisheel Samaj Party
10 NAIMISH PRATAP NARAYAN SINGH Independent
11 PRAMENDRA KUMAR Independent
12 PRAMOD KUREEL Independent
13 VIJAY BAHADUR SINGH Independent
14 SARTAJ KHAN Independent
15 SURENDRA BAHADUR SINGH Independent

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. The results would be declared on May 23.

Congress Sonia Gandhi of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. She has been representing the seat since 1999. 

