Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Dinesh Pratap Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sonia Gandhi of Indian National Congress and Kiran Chaudhary of Bahujan Mukti Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

It has five Vidhan Sabha segments - Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni and Unchahar.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DINESH PRATAP SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 2 SONIA GANDHI Indian National Congress 3 ASHOK PRATAP MAURYA Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic) 4 KIRAN CHAUDHARY Bahujan Mukti Party 5 RAM NARAYAN Voters Party International 6 RAM SINGH YADAV Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 RAMESHVAR LODHI Sabka Dal United 8 SUNEEL KUMAR Peace Party 9 HORI LAL Pragatisheel Samaj Party 10 NAIMISH PRATAP NARAYAN SINGH Independent 11 PRAMENDRA KUMAR Independent 12 PRAMOD KUREEL Independent 13 VIJAY BAHADUR SINGH Independent 14 SARTAJ KHAN Independent 15 SURENDRA BAHADUR SINGH Independent

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. The results would be declared on May 23.

Congress Sonia Gandhi of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. She has been representing the seat since 1999.