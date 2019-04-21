Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in UP on April 22, here's Congress president's schedule

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been campaigning hard for his party in various parts of the country, will arrive in Uttar Pradesh where he will address a slew of public meetings in different cities of the state.

Around 11.00 AM, the Gandhi scion will address a meeting of party workers at Chaubisi Helipad Ground in the Barabanki district.

From there, Rahul Gandhi will head to his constituency Amethi around 11.30 AM where he is set to address a public meeting at Tiloi.

Around 1.00 PM, the Congress president will address a public meeting at Parsadepur in the Raebareli district.

Again, around 2:15 PM, he will address a public meeting at Ghorha in Amethi district.

In the evening, around 4.00 PM, Rahul will interact with Congress party workers near Amhat in Sultanpur.

Congress chief, who is contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi as well as Wayanad in Kerala, has been attacking the Narendra Modi government over a host of issues including farmers' distress, state of economy, national security etc.

While campaigning in Bihar`s Supaul, Rahul Gandhi said that voters have made up their mind to "change their `chowkidar` this time" as he has proved he is "not fit for the job".

"The chowkidar has exposed himself and people have realised he is not fit for the job," Rahul said at an election rally in Bihar`s Supaul parliamentary constituency.

"PM Narendra Modi has been trying hard but the people of the country will not allow him to become PM again," he added.

"Now people know the reality and truth of the chowkidar. And the chowkidar is afraid of that truth. Chowkidar has realised that his place will be in jail whenever a probe is conducted in the Rafale case," Rahul said.

He appealed to people to support the Congress party in the crucial pariamentary polls so that the BJP can be ousted from power.

Rahil Gandhi reiterated that only rich people keep a chowkidar not the poor including farmers, workers and labourers.

The Congress president said if his party is voted to power this time, it along with allies would provide an annual income of Rs 72,000 to 5 crore poor people and 35 per cent reservation to women in government jobs.

He also promised to provide employment to 22 lakh youths annually. "These are not mere promises. After coming to power in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Congress has fulfilled its promise of waiving farmers` loans".