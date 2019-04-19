Ram Madhav slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan, says stay away from Indian elections, don't need your advice

New Delhi: Backing Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's theory that Congress might be plotting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said it would be "better that Imran Khan keeps off Indian elections".

Speaking to ANI, Madhav said, "Who will be the prime minister of India will be decided by the people of India. We are wise enough; we don't need advisers from across the border. When we come back to power, we know how to deal with our neighbours. We don't need advisers or suggestions from across the border."

Sitharaman had told ANI that she believes that Khan's statement on peace talks between the neighbours and resolution to the Kashmir issue would be a possibility if BJP is voted back to power, as merely a ploy by the Congress to oust PM Modi-led government.

Earlier, Khan had reportedly said that "there might be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the upcoming elections".

Responding to a question on whether there is a deliberate attempt to politicise the country`s armed forces, Madhav said, "We are doing so. It is the Opposition which is trying to gain political or electoral mileage by invoking the Balakot issue and raising doubts about our Army's actions. "They are not questioning the government but the very credentials of the Army itself," he said.

He also lashed out at former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for opposing the candidature of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. The general secretary of the BJP said the PDP chief is only "concerned about terrorists and not the citizens of the country".

"There are certain laws that guide the process for who can file nomination. The EC will continue to look into these matters and nobody can just go and ask for a person to be banned from contesting election," Madhav told ANI.

"You can see how much she is bothered about how terrorists are treated. Such people's criticism has no meaning," he added.

The BJP had on Wednesday fielded Thakur, who is facing trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Congress has fielded Digvijaya Singh from the constituency.