Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Ramanathapuram Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha Constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed before the elections of 1952.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|NAINAR NAGENTHRAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|K. PANCHATCHARAM
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|G. KESAV YADAV
|Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular)
|4
|K. NAVASKANI
|Indian Union Muslim League
|5
|T. BHUVANESWARI
|Naam Tamilar Katchi
|6
|P. LOGANATHAN
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|7
|VIJAYA BASKAR
|Makkal Needhi Maiam
|8
|ASAN ALI. A
|Independent
|9
|ALLA PICHAI
|Independent
|10
|ANANDHARAJ. M
|Independent
|11
|C. ANANTH
|Independent
|12
|V.D.N. ANANDH. B.E.,
|Independent
|13
|N. KATHIRAVAN
|Independent
|14
|KARUPPASAMY. N
|Independent
|15
|B. KRISHNARAJA
|Independent
|16
|K. KURUNTHAPPAN
|Independent
|17
|DEVA SITHAM. I
|Independent
|18
|PRABHAKARAN. S
|Independent
|19
|S. MOHAMED ALI JINNAH
|Independent
|20
|RAJANIKANTH AGAMUDAIYAR
|Independent
|21
|V. VINAYAGAMOORTHY
|Independent
|22
|JAWAHIR ALI. H
|Independent
|23
|JEYAPANDIAN. R
|Independent
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the total number of electors in this constituency was 1,455,891 and the total voter turnout recorded here was 68.76 %. The polling will be done in the second phase on April 18, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.