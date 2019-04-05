हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu. 

Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

The Ramanathapuram Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha Constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed before the elections of 1952. 

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 NAINAR NAGENTHRAN Bharatiya Janata Party
2 K. PANCHATCHARAM Bahujan Samaj Party
3 G. KESAV YADAV Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular)
4 K. NAVASKANI Indian Union Muslim League
5 T. BHUVANESWARI Naam Tamilar Katchi
6 P. LOGANATHAN Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
7 VIJAYA BASKAR Makkal Needhi Maiam
8 ASAN ALI. A Independent
9 ALLA PICHAI Independent
10 ANANDHARAJ. M Independent
11 C. ANANTH Independent
12 V.D.N. ANANDH. B.E., Independent
13 N. KATHIRAVAN Independent
14 KARUPPASAMY. N Independent
15 B. KRISHNARAJA Independent
16 K. KURUNTHAPPAN Independent
17 DEVA SITHAM. I Independent
18 PRABHAKARAN. S Independent
19 S. MOHAMED ALI JINNAH Independent
20 RAJANIKANTH AGAMUDAIYAR Independent
21 V. VINAYAGAMOORTHY Independent
22 JAWAHIR ALI. H Independent
23 JEYAPANDIAN. R Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the total number of electors in this constituency was 1,455,891 and the total voter turnout recorded here was 68.76 %. The polling will be done in the second phase on April 18, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019RamanathapuramTamil Nadu Lok Sabha Constituency
