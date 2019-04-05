Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Ramanathapuram Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha Constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed before the elections of 1952.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NAINAR NAGENTHRAN Bharatiya Janata Party 2 K. PANCHATCHARAM Bahujan Samaj Party 3 G. KESAV YADAV Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 4 K. NAVASKANI Indian Union Muslim League 5 T. BHUVANESWARI Naam Tamilar Katchi 6 P. LOGANATHAN Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 VIJAYA BASKAR Makkal Needhi Maiam 8 ASAN ALI. A Independent 9 ALLA PICHAI Independent 10 ANANDHARAJ. M Independent 11 C. ANANTH Independent 12 V.D.N. ANANDH. B.E., Independent 13 N. KATHIRAVAN Independent 14 KARUPPASAMY. N Independent 15 B. KRISHNARAJA Independent 16 K. KURUNTHAPPAN Independent 17 DEVA SITHAM. I Independent 18 PRABHAKARAN. S Independent 19 S. MOHAMED ALI JINNAH Independent 20 RAJANIKANTH AGAMUDAIYAR Independent 21 V. VINAYAGAMOORTHY Independent 22 JAWAHIR ALI. H Independent 23 JEYAPANDIAN. R Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the total number of electors in this constituency was 1,455,891 and the total voter turnout recorded here was 68.76 %. The polling will be done in the second phase on April 18, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.