Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India. The constituency is in Nadia district in West Bengal.

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 13.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

Trinamool Congress' Sucharu Ranjan Haldar won the seat in 2009 against CPI(M)'s Basudeb Barman. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Tapas Mandal of Trinamool Congress defeated CPI(M)'s Archana Biswas.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool has fielded Rupali Biswas from the seat.

Here are some facts about Ranaghat:

State: West Bengal

Lok Sabha constituency: Ranaghat

Sitting MP: Tapas Paul

Winning margin: 201,767

Runner up: Archana Biswas, CPI(M)

Number of votes polled in 2014: 1,353,196

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 84.42

Number of women voters in 2014: 771,531

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,944

Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency it comprises of seven assembly seats — Nabadwip, Santipur, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim, Krishnaganj (SC), Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC), Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) and Chakdaha. All seven assembly segments of Ranaghat are in Nadia district.