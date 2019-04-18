close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency

Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India. The constituency is in Nadia district in West Bengal. 

Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency
File photo

Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India. The constituency is in Nadia district in West Bengal. 

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 13.

The voting for the parliamentary polls 2019 on this seat will take place in the fourth phase on April 29. In the fourth phase of general elections, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

Trinamool Congress' Sucharu Ranjan Haldar won the seat in 2009 against CPI(M)'s Basudeb Barman. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Tapas Mandal of Trinamool Congress defeated CPI(M)'s Archana Biswas. 

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool has fielded Rupali Biswas from the seat.

Here are some facts about Ranaghat:

State: West Bengal
Lok Sabha constituency: Ranaghat
Sitting MP: Tapas Paul
Winning margin: 201,767
Runner up: Archana Biswas, CPI(M)
Number of votes polled in 2014: 1,353,196
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 84.42
Number of women voters in 2014: 771,531
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,944

Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency it comprises of seven assembly seats — Nabadwip, Santipur, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim, Krishnaganj (SC), Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC), Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) and Chakdaha. All seven assembly segments of Ranaghat are in Nadia district.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencyRanaghat Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT12M5S

2019 Lok Sabha polls: A look at key seats, battles to watch out for in UP