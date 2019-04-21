Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand state. This constituency covers parts of Seraikela Kharsawan and Ranchi districts.

The Ranchi Lok Sabha Constituency, with constituency number 3, has a total of six assembly segments - Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Ram Tahal Choudhary of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Choudhary received 416479 votes and defeated Subodh Kant Sahay of Congress who got 249,426 votes.

This constituency in the state has been long represented by Ram Tahal Choudhary. He represented the seat from 1991-1999 and later won again for the fifth time in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has dropped Choudhary and has named Sanjay Seth as its nominee from the seat. He will contest against Sanjay Pandey of AITC and Subodh Kant Sahay of

Congress.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.