Ratlam Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh are being held in four phases – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 – and counting will be held on May 23.

Ratlam covers eight assembly segments– Alirajpur, Jobat, Jhabua, Thandla, Petlawad, Ratlam Rural, Ratlam City and Sailana. This constituency is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014, Lok Sabha election, Dileep Singh Bhuria of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a huge margin of over 1 lakh votes. He had defeated Kantilal Bhuria of the Indian National Congress (INC). Dileep Singh had secured 545980 votes while Kantilal Bhuria got 437523 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 63.62 percent across 1983 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Babu Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Bheru Singh Damor of the Janata Dal (United).

In the year 2009, Kantilal Bhuria of the INC managed to secure her winning position by getting over 57 thousand votes against Dileepsingh Bhuria of the of the BJP. While Natarajan got 373532 seats, Pandey secured 342713 seats.

Other members in the fray were Rameshwor Singar who was an Independent and Bherusing Damor of the JD(U).