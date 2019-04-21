Rewa is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency came into existence in 1951 as one of the 4 constituencies in Vindhya Pradesh state. This constituency presently covers the entire Rewa district.

The Rewa Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan, Rewa and Gurh.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's 29 parliamentary constituencies will take place in four phases between April 29 to May 19. The BJP, which was in power in Madhya Pradesh since 1998 till the 2018 Assembly polls, had won 27 of the 29 seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Janardan Mishra of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mishra received 3,83,320 votes and defeated Congress candidate Sundar Lal Tiwari who got 2,14,594 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Singh is seeking his second term from the seat. He will be contesting against Congress' Siddharth Tiwari and BSP' Vikas Patel.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23.

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.