Part of crores recovered sent to HQ of major party: CBDT on MP, Delhi raids

New Delhi: The searches, conducted by Delhi Directorate of Income Tax in Madhya Pradesh, have detected racket of a collection of unaccounted cash of almost Rs 281 crore through various persons in different walks of life including business, politics and public service, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Monday.

A part of the cash was also transferred to the headquarters of a major political party in Delhi, including nearly Rs 20 crore which was moved through hawala recently to the headquarters of the political party from the residence of a senior functionary at Tughlak Road in New Delhi, said CBDT. The party was named by CBDT.

The Board added: "Unaccounted cash of Rs 14.6 crore, 252 bottles of liquor, a few arms and hide-skins of tiger found. Searches in Delhi in a group of a close relative of the senior functionary led to the seizure of incriminating evidence including cash book recording unaccounted transactions of Rs 230 crore, syphoning off money through bogus billing of more than Rs 242 crore and evidence of more than 80 companies in Tax havens. Several unaccounted/ Benami properties at posh locations in Delhi have also been detected".