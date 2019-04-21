Sadhvi Pragya replies to EC notice, denies making derogatory comments on 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare

BHOPAL: BJP's controversial Bhopal candidate and one of the Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday replied to the notice issued by the Election Commission to her in connection with her derogatory remarks on 26/11 martyr and former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare.

In her reply to the poll panel, Sadhvi denied making any objectionable remarks on Karkare.

Sadhvi said that she had just shared with the public what had happened to her and how she was tortured by the late Mumbai ATS chief and his team.

''I didn't make any defamatory comments for any martyr. I had mentioned about the torture inflicted on me on orders of the then Congress government. It's my right to put before the public what had happened to me,'' Sadhvi Pragya said in her reply to the poll panel.

Her response came hours after the Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to her seeking explanation over her controversial remarks on Karkare.

Importantly, the poll panel had on Sunday issued another notice to her for her remarks on the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.

Sadhvi Pragya had stirred controversy on Saturday when she said in an interview to a television channel that she was also part of the group which demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, adding that she was "proud" of her involvement in the whole movement.

"We removed a blot from the country. We went to demolish the structure. I feel extremely proud that God gave me this opportunity and I could do that. We will make sure a Ram temple is constructed at that site," the BJP leader said in the interview.

On Saturday, the EC had issued a notice to Sadhvi Pragya after she claimed that former ATS chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks because she "cursed" him.

The comment led to outrage across the nation, forcing Sadhvi Pragya to apologise for her statements.

She also admitted that Karkare was a "martyr".

The BJP, however, did not condemn Sadhvi Pragya's remark but tried to douse the fire by saying that the remarks made by Sadhvi Pragya were her 'personal remarks' and the party considers Karkare as a 'martyr'.

The 48-year-old Sadhvi Pragya is currently on bail and she has been discharged by a court on charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Sadhvi Pragya is still facing trial under other criminal provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in Malegaon case.

The BJP on Wednesday announced that Sadhvi Pragya will contest Lok Sabha poll against Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh from Bhopal.

In an interview to a TV channel on Friday PM Modi had said that the BJP decided to give ticket because the party wanted to give a symbolic answer to all those who tried to brand Hindus as "terrorist".