Sadhvi Pragya slams Congress for conspiring against her, says truth will always win

Shortly after a special NIA court on Wednesday rejected the application seeking an order to bar Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from contesting Lok Sabha poll, the BJP candidate from Bhopal hit out at the Congress accusing the grand old party of conspiring against her.

Sadhvi Pragya said that the Congress is free to try its best to stop her from contesting the poll but she will definitely win because truth and 'dharma' always win. "Congress has been conspiring continuously but we will definitely win because truth and 'dharma' always wins," Sadhvi Pragya was quoted as saying by ANI.

BJP MP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur on NIA court rejecting plea to ban her from contesting LS poll: Congress has been conspiring continuously but we will definitely win because truth and 'dharma' always wins. pic.twitter.com/Rg471l8nAI — ANI (@ANI) 24 April 2019

Earlier, while hearing the petition against Sadhvi Pragya, the special NIA court had said that it can't stop her from contesting the election because it doesn't have any legal powers to prohibit anyone from contesting the election. The special court added that a decision in this regard should be made by Election Commission of India.

Live TV

The special court said, "The court has no power to bar anyone from contesting the election. This court is not the proper forum for this application. The bail to Sadhvi wasn't granted by this court. It is the wrong forum chosen by the applicant."

The plea challenging Sadhvi Pragya's nomination was filed by the father of a man who died in 2008 Malegaon blasts, in which Sadhvi Pragya is still an accused.

During the hearing, Sadhvi Pragya's lawyer Prashant Maggu said that the applicant has no locus to file this application and the plea is 'frivolous' and 'politically motivated'. "The applicant could have gone to the Election Commission (EC) but they came to this court just to target Sadhvi to affect the proceeding of the trial. They said that the respondent lied but they didn't mention what lies. It was a well-designed application," argued Maggu.

On the other hand, the lawyer of the applicant argued that Pragya Sadhvi is lying before the court, adding that victim's father only wants justice from the court.