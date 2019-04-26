Sagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats allotted to the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

This seat has been reserved for the Scheduled Caste members since the elections of 1967. This Lok Sabha seat is spread across the districts of Sagar and Vidisha, which it covers in portions.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Sagar parliamentary constituency are - Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Naryoli (SC), Sagar, Kurwai (SC), Sironj and Shamshabad.

The election in this constituency will be held in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls on May 12. In total, the polling in the sixth phase will be held in 9 constituencies spread across seven states on May 12.

In Madhya Pradesh, the polling will be held in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa on May 12.

Laxmi Narayan Yadav of BJP was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Yadav bagged 482580 votes and defeated Govind Singh Rajput of the INC.

For the 2019 polls, BJP has fielded Raj Bahadur Singh as its candidate from Sagar while the INC has nominated Prabhusingh Thakur from this seat.

Madhya Pradesh had 40 Lok Sabha constituencies before the separation of Chhattisgarh in 2000. At present, there are 29 Lok Sabha constituencies including Gwalior, Guna, Chhindwara, Vidisha and Indore.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.