Salem Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The Salem Lok Sabha Constituency was formed prior to the 1952 elections.

It has six Vidhan Sabha segments. The electors in the Salem Lok Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Pannerselvam V of the AIADMK is the present Lok Sabha MP of Salem Parliamentary Constituency.

He got 556,546 votes and defeated Umarani SF of the DMK who bagged 288,936 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, there were a total number of 1,661,737 electors out of which 854,749 actually cast their votes and the voter turnout here was recorded at 51.44 %.

As per the 2011 Census data, the total population of Salem District is 3,482,056 with a male and female population of 1,781,571 and 1,701,000 respectively.

Over the last decade, the district has had a population growth rate of about 16% and currently has a population density of 665 people per sq km.

The sex ratio here is 954 females per 1000 males and about 11% of the population is under the age of six.

The average literacy rate is 73% with male and female literacy rates of 66% and 77% respectively.

Economically, steel plants and mango cultivation are the primary economic setups of the district.