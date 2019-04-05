Salem Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Salem Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed prior to the 1952 elections.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 SADAIYAN.M Bahujan Samaj Party 2 SARAVANAN.K.R.S All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 3 PARTHIBAN.S.R Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 4 SILAMBARASAN.C Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi 5 PRABHU MANIKANDAN.M Makkal Needhi Maiam 6 MOHAN.P SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 RASA.A Naam Tamilar Katchi 8 AHAMED SHAHJAHAN.M Independent 9 KALAIMANNAN.C Independent 10 SIVARAMAN.S Independent 11 SURULIVEL.N.K Independent 12 SELVAM.S.K Independent 13 TAMILARASAN.T Independent 14 NATARAJAN.C Independent 15 PRAVINA.G Independent 16 MANIMARAN.C Independent 17 MADESWARAN.S Independent 18 MURTHY KAMARAJAR.M Independent 19 RAVI.A Independent 20 RAMACHANDRAN.K.T Independent 21 RAJA.A Independent 22 HARIHARAN.K Independent

The electors in the Salem Lok Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The reresultsf the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.