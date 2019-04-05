हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Salem Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Salem Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Salem Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Salem Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed prior to the 1952 elections.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 SADAIYAN.M Bahujan Samaj Party
2 SARAVANAN.K.R.S All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
3 PARTHIBAN.S.R Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
4 SILAMBARASAN.C Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi
5 PRABHU MANIKANDAN.M Makkal Needhi Maiam
6 MOHAN.P SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
7 RASA.A Naam Tamilar Katchi
8 AHAMED SHAHJAHAN.M Independent
9 KALAIMANNAN.C Independent
10 SIVARAMAN.S Independent
11 SURULIVEL.N.K Independent
12 SELVAM.S.K Independent
13 TAMILARASAN.T Independent
14 NATARAJAN.C Independent
15 PRAVINA.G Independent
16 MANIMARAN.C Independent
17 MADESWARAN.S Independent
18 MURTHY KAMARAJAR.M Independent
19 RAVI.A Independent
20 RAMACHANDRAN.K.T Independent
21 RAJA.A Independent
22 HARIHARAN.K Independent

 

The electors in the Salem Lok Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The reresultsf the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019SalemTamil Nadu Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha to contest against Rajnath in Lucknow: sources

Must Watch

PT1M32S

When India hits back at enemy, some people here start crying: PM Modi in Amroha