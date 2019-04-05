Salem Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Salem Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed prior to the 1952 elections.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|SADAIYAN.M
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|SARAVANAN.K.R.S
|All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|3
|PARTHIBAN.S.R
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|4
|SILAMBARASAN.C
|Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi
|5
|PRABHU MANIKANDAN.M
|Makkal Needhi Maiam
|6
|MOHAN.P
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|7
|RASA.A
|Naam Tamilar Katchi
|8
|AHAMED SHAHJAHAN.M
|Independent
|9
|KALAIMANNAN.C
|Independent
|10
|SIVARAMAN.S
|Independent
|11
|SURULIVEL.N.K
|Independent
|12
|SELVAM.S.K
|Independent
|13
|TAMILARASAN.T
|Independent
|14
|NATARAJAN.C
|Independent
|15
|PRAVINA.G
|Independent
|16
|MANIMARAN.C
|Independent
|17
|MADESWARAN.S
|Independent
|18
|MURTHY KAMARAJAR.M
|Independent
|19
|RAVI.A
|Independent
|20
|RAMACHANDRAN.K.T
|Independent
|21
|RAJA.A
|Independent
|22
|HARIHARAN.K
|Independent
The electors in the Salem Lok Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The reresultsf the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.