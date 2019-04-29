Samajwadi Party fields sacked BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav against PM Modi for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat

New Delhi: Former Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav has been nominated as the joint candidate of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal from Varanasi, to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha election.

Yadav, who was dismissed from the BSF in 2017 over his viral post of poor food quality for jawans, had earlier expressed to contest from Varanasi as an Independent candidate against PM Modi. He had also asserted that he wants to question the PM about the promises he has fulfilled till date.

He had uploaded a video on social media complaining about the poor quality of food being served to the troops posted along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. However, he was immediately dismissed by the BSF on the charge of indiscipline.

By nominating Yadav, Samajwadi Party has changed its earlier announced candidature of Shalini Yadav from Varanasi.

Varanasi will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of Lok Sabha and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.