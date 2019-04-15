Sangli Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Sangli Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra. Formed before 1967, it has five General and one SC reserved Vidhan Sabha segments.

Shankar Martand Mane of Bahujan Samaj Party, Sanjay Ramchandra Patil of Bharatiya Janata Party and Rajendra Namdev Kavthekar of Bahujan Mukti Party are few prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Sangli Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Sangli parliamentary constituency are Miraj (SC), Sangli, Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal and Jat.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Shankar Martand Mane Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Sanjay Ramchandra Patil Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Nalage Ananda Shankar Baliraja Party 4 Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 5 Rajendra Namdev Kavthekar Bahujan Mukti Party 6 Patil Vishal Prakashrao Swabhimani Paksha 7 Abhijit Vamanrao Awade-Bichukle Independent 8 Adhik Sampat Channe Independent 9 Dattatray Pandit Patil Independent 10 Narayan Chandar Mulik Independent 11 Bhaktraj Raghunath Thigale Independent 12 Himmat Pandurang Koli Independent

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results would be declared on May 23.

Sanjay (Kaka) Ramchandra Patil of the BJP is the incumbent MP from this constituency. In the 2014 polls, Patil bagged 611563 votes and defeated Patil Pratik Prakashbapu of the INC.