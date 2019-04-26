Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency

It is one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab. The Sangrur Parliamentary Constituency was formed before the 1951 elections.

It consists of nine Vidhan Sabha segments of which three are reserved for the SC category. The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Sangrur parliamentary constituency are - Lehra Dirba (SC), Sunam, Bhadaur (SC), Barnala, Mehal Kalan (SC), Malerkotla, Dhuri and Sangrur.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In Punjab, the constituencies where polling will be held in the seventh phase are - Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala.

Bhagwant Mann of AAP was elected MP from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Mann bagged 533,237 votes and defeated Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of the SAD.

The key electoral contest here is between AAP, SAD-BJP and the Congress, though some independent candidates are also in the fray.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.