Lok Sabha election 2019

Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Chhedi Paswan of Bharatiya Janata Party, Manoj Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party and Meira Kumar of Indian National Congress are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. 

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar are being held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 CHHEDI PASWAN Bharatiya Janata Party
2 MANOJ KUMAR Bahujan Samaj Party
3 MEIRA KUMAR Indian National Congress
4 DHARMRAJ PASWAN Lok Jan Vikas Morcha
5 NIRMALA DEVI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
6 VIDYA JYOTI Bahujan Mukti Party
7 SATYA NARAYAN RAM Ambedkarite Party of India
8 ASHOK KUMAR PASWAN Independent
9 ASHOK BAITHA Independent
10 RAGHUNI RAM SHASTRI Independent
11 RAJANIKANT CHOUDHARY Independent
12 RAMEKBAL RAM Independent
13 SATYA NARAYAN PASWAN Independent

Also read: Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency

Sasaram constituency is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes. This constituency covers seven assembly segments–  Mohania, Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari, Sasaram and Kargahar.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Chhedi Paswan of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 63 thousand votes. He had defeated Meira Kumar of the Indian National Congress. Paswan had secured 366087 votes while Meira Kumar  got 302760 votes.

