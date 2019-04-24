close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Satna Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Satna Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Satna Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates
Satna is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency presently covers the entire Satna district of the state.

Acche Lal Kushawaha of Bahujan Samaj Party, Ganesh Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party and Rajaram Tripathi of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Satna Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

The Satna Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Chitrakoot, Raigaon, Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan and Rampur-Baghelan.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ACCHE LAL KUSHAWAHA Bahujan Samaj Party
2 GANESH SiNGH Bharatiya Janata Party
3 RAJARAM TRIPATHI Indian National Congress
4 NAND KISHOR PRAJAPATI Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
5 MANORAJ DWIVEDI Janata Congress
6 MHENDRA SINGH Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
7 DR. RAJENDRA TRIPATHI Bharatiya Jan Morcha Party
8 RAMKUSHAL KEWAT Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party
9 RAM NiVAS SEN Republican Party of India (A)
10 RAM VISHWAS PAL Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
11 VIPIN SINGH TIWARI Smart Indians Party
12 SHASHANK SINGH BAGHEL Sapaks Party
13 ASHOK VISHWAKARMA Independent
14 MOHD. JIBRAIL Independent
15 NASIR KHAN Independent
16 BABU LAL Independent
17 MAHESH SAHU "PAPPU" Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha
18 MUNNI KRANTI Independent
19 SURENDRA PANDEY KUWAN Independent
20 Dr. SURESH PRASAD TRIPATHI Independent
21 PHOUJI SANDIP BABA Independent

Also read: Satna Lok Sabha constituency

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Ganesh Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Singh received 3,75,288 votes and defeated Congress candidate Ajay Singh who got 3,66,600 votes.

