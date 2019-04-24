Satna Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Satna is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency presently covers the entire Satna district of the state.

Acche Lal Kushawaha of Bahujan Samaj Party, Ganesh Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party and Rajaram Tripathi of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Satna Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

The Satna Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Chitrakoot, Raigaon, Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan and Rampur-Baghelan.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Satna Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ACCHE LAL KUSHAWAHA Bahujan Samaj Party 2 GANESH SiNGH Bharatiya Janata Party 3 RAJARAM TRIPATHI Indian National Congress 4 NAND KISHOR PRAJAPATI Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 5 MANORAJ DWIVEDI Janata Congress 6 MHENDRA SINGH Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 7 DR. RAJENDRA TRIPATHI Bharatiya Jan Morcha Party 8 RAMKUSHAL KEWAT Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party 9 RAM NiVAS SEN Republican Party of India (A) 10 RAM VISHWAS PAL Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 11 VIPIN SINGH TIWARI Smart Indians Party 12 SHASHANK SINGH BAGHEL Sapaks Party 13 ASHOK VISHWAKARMA Independent 14 MOHD. JIBRAIL Independent 15 NASIR KHAN Independent 16 BABU LAL Independent 17 MAHESH SAHU "PAPPU" Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha 18 MUNNI KRANTI Independent 19 SURENDRA PANDEY KUWAN Independent 20 Dr. SURESH PRASAD TRIPATHI Independent 21 PHOUJI SANDIP BABA Independent

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Ganesh Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Singh received 3,75,288 votes and defeated Congress candidate Ajay Singh who got 3,66,600 votes.