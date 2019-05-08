close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

SC asks EC to reply on cancellation of Tej Bahadur's nomination from Varanasi by May 9

Yadav, a former BSF constable, had moved SC challenging the rejection of his nomination papers by the EC to contest Lok Sabha election 2019 from Varanasi constituency.

SC asks EC to reply on cancellation of Tej Bahadur&#039;s nomination from Varanasi by May 9

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a reply from Election Commission on the cancellation of Samajwadi Party candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by Thursday, May 9.

Live TV

Yadav, a former BSF constable, had moved top court challenging the rejection of his nomination papers by the EC to contest Lok Sabha election 2019 from Varanasi constituency, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also contesting.

Yadav's nomination was rejected on Wednesday over "discrepancies" in the application. In his petition, the dismissed BSF jawan alleged that he's being deliberately kept out of the election to ensure an easy win for PM Modi from Varanasi. He said that his nomination papers were cancelled at the behest of the BJP-led government at the Centre, adding that he had replied to the Election Commission's giving a thorough explanation over the difference in reasons. 

"My nomination has been rejected wrongly. I was asked to produce the evidence at 6.15 pm on Tuesday. We produced the evidence, still my nomination was rejected. We will go to the Supreme Court. We have been told that we did not produce the evidence that was asked from us before 11 am. Whereas, we had produced the evidence," he had said.

Before the SP-BSP-RLD combine named Yadav as the alliance candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha, he was in the fray as an independent candidate. 

Yadav shot into limelight in January 2017 after posting four videos on social media complaining about the quality of food given to soldiers at his camp along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking intense outrage across the country.

The BSF had later refuted his allegations and Yadav was dismissed from the service after an inquiry.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Tej Bahadur Yadav
Next
Story

Priyanka Gandhi to hold two roadshows in Delhi today

Must Watch

PT1M38S

EC clean chit to PM Modi over Bhrashtachari remark against Rajiv Gandhi