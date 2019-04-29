close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

SC to hear Congress plea against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah over alleged poll code violations

Congress has also alleged that the party had complained to the EC against the PM holding a rally after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on April 23 but the EC has failed to take action against him.

SC to hear Congress plea against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah over alleged poll code violations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by Congress over complaints filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah over alleged violation of the model code of conduct. The petition will be taken up for hearing in the top court on Tuesday.

In the plea filed by Congress MP Sushmita Dev, she has alleged that the Election Commission is shying away from taking action against the PM and BJP chief for violating the code of conduct in their election speeches. She has sought urgent and necessary directions from the SC to the Election Commission to act on the complaints.

Full coverage: Lok Sabha election 2019

Sushmita complained that Congress has given verifiable evidence on poll code violation by Modi and Shah alleging that they delivered hate speeches and invoked armed forces in their campaigning despite clear directives by the Election Commission. 

Live TV

Congress has also alleged that the party had complained to the EC against the PM holding a rally after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on April 23 but the EC has failed to take action against him.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Narendra ModiBJPBharatiya Janata PartyCongressAmit Shah
Next
Story

Karakat Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT15M17S

Babul Supriyo's car demolition in the violence between TMC and Congress' workers in Jemua of Asansol