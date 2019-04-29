SC to hear Congress plea against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah over alleged poll code violations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by Congress over complaints filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah over alleged violation of the model code of conduct. The petition will be taken up for hearing in the top court on Tuesday.

In the plea filed by Congress MP Sushmita Dev, she has alleged that the Election Commission is shying away from taking action against the PM and BJP chief for violating the code of conduct in their election speeches. She has sought urgent and necessary directions from the SC to the Election Commission to act on the complaints.

Sushmita complained that Congress has given verifiable evidence on poll code violation by Modi and Shah alleging that they delivered hate speeches and invoked armed forces in their campaigning despite clear directives by the Election Commission.

Congress has also alleged that the party had complained to the EC against the PM holding a rally after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on April 23 but the EC has failed to take action against him.