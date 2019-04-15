SC to hear plea challenging EC’s ban on release of Narendra Modi biopic on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea challenging the Election Commission’s (EC) ban on the release of the film Narendra Modi biopic on Monday.

The plea was filed by the producers of the biopic after the poll panel had passed an order on April 10 banning the screening of the Narendra Modi biopic during the ongoing Lok Sabha poll, citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The apex court on Friday agreed to hear the matter after the producers raised issues related to fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression in their petition.

The film stars Vivek Oberoi in lead role. The EC had said in its order that any such film that helps promote any political entity or individual should not be displayed on the electronic media. The poll body had also directed the producers of the film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi’ to refrain from releasing the film until further orders.

It is to be noted that the biopic was earlier scheduled to release on April 5 but its release was pushed to April 11. At that time Vivek Oberoi, who is a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that some powerful people did not want the film to release on April 5.

Responding to the complaints against movies NTR Laxmi, PM Narendra Modi biopic and Udyama Simhan, the poll body had said, “These have potential to affect level playing field which is in consonance with Model Code of Conduct and shouldn’t be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during MCC.”

TheCentral Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had given a ‘U’ certificate to PM Narendra Modi biopic, which is directed by Omung Kumar. The film has been criticised by Congress and other opposition parties for giving undue advantage to the BJP in the polls as it was scheduled to hit the theatres during Lok Sabha poll.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi had said, “We wanted to release the film on April 5 but some people put us in so many difficulties that we couldn’t do it. We are working hard to get the film released on April 11, we have to go to the Supreme Court on Monday.”

The voting for seven-phase Lok Sabha poll is scheduled to take place on May 19 and counting will take place on May 23.