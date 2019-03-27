हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Sensing Lok Sabha election defeat, Sushilkumar Shinde making BJP offer claim: Vinod Tawde

Senior BJP leader Tawde said that Shinde's claim of joining the party, may have come after he sensed the little chances he had of winning from Solapur in the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

Sensing Lok Sabha election defeat, Sushilkumar Shinde making BJP offer claim: Vinod Tawde
File Photo

The Maharashtra BJP on Wednesday refuted senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde's claim, that he was made an offer to join the ruling party.

Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde said that Shinde's claim, may have come after he sensed the little chances he had of winning from Solapur in the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

"We have not made any offer to him. It only shows how eager he is to join the BJP. He may have sensed there is little chance of him winning from Solapur so he may have made such a claim," Tawde, also state Education minister, told reporters.

Shinde, who has been Maharashtra chief minister and Union minister earlier, lost the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Solapur to BJP's Sharad Bansode.

This time, Shinde is up against BJP's Jaysiddheshwar Swami, a Lingayat spiritual leader and the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh's Prakash Ambedkar.

Speaking on the BJP not announcing a candidate for the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seat as yet, Tawde said a list of names had been submitted to the party's central leadership for finalisation.

The seat is held by BJP's Kirit Somaiya, but his strident attacks on the Shiv Sena and its chief Uddhav Thackeray has created hurdles in his renomination.

The Sena is upset with Somaiya and workers have stated they would not campaign for Somaiya if ally BJP renominates him.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Maharashtra assembly elections 2019Bharatiya Janata PartyBJPCongressVinod TawdeSushilkumar ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayKirit Somaiya
Next
Story

BJP leader Ram Madhav flays NC, PDP, says they are pro-Pakistan

Must Watch

PT34S

Nitin Gadkari congatulates scientists for the success of Mission Shakti