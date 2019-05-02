Sheohar Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Sheohar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Mukesh Kumar Jha of Bahujan Samaj Party, Rama Devi of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shamim Alam of Nationalist Congress Party, Syed Faisal Ali of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Prabhu Narayan of Shivsena are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Sheohar Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Mukesh Kumar Jha Bahujan Samaj Party 2 RAMA DEVI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Shamim Alam Nationalist Congress Party 4 SYED FAISAL ALI Rashtriya Janata Dal 5 Anil Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 6 Anand Kumar Maurya Bahujan Azad Party 7 UPENDRA SAHANI Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 8 Jagdish Prasad Bajjikanchal Vikas Party 9 Devendra Prasad Singh All India Forward Bloc 10 Nabi Hussain Bharat Prabhat Party 11 PRABHU NARAYAN Shivsena 12 SHYAM KUMAR Rashtriya Hind Sena 13 Anil Kumar Tiwari Independent 14 Abul Kalam Khan Independent 15 Kedar Nath Prasad Independent 16 Raj Kumar Prasad Independent 17 Ram Dayal Prasad Independent 18 Vijay Nandan Paswan Independent

Sheohar constituency covers six assembly segments – Madhuban, Chiraia, Dhaka, Sheohar, Riga and Belsand.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rama Devi of the of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 1.36 lakh votes. She had defeated Mohammad Anwarul Haque of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Rama Devi had secured 372506 votes while Haque got 236267 votes.