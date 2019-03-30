Shivpal Yadav and others file nomination for the third phase of Lok Sabha poll

Lucknow: As many as seven candidates on Saturday filed their nomination papers for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

According to UP's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) L Venkateshwarlu, one candidate each from Moradabad, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun and Aonla parliamentary constituencies filed their papers.

Some of the prominent candidates included Shivpal Singh Yadav (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia) from Firozabad, Rajveer Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party) from Etah and Saleem Iqbal Sherwani (Congress) from Badaun.

So far, 14 candidates have filed their nominations for the third phase.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is April 4 and they will be scrutinised on April 5.

Last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 8. Voting will be held on April 23.