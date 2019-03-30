हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Shivpal Yadav and others file nomination for the third phase of Lok Sabha poll

So far, 14 candidates have filed their nominations for the third phase.

Shivpal Yadav and others file nomination for the third phase of Lok Sabha poll

Lucknow: As many as seven candidates on Saturday filed their nomination papers for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

According to UP's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) L Venkateshwarlu, one candidate each from Moradabad, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun and Aonla parliamentary constituencies filed their papers.

Some of the prominent candidates included Shivpal Singh Yadav (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia) from Firozabad, Rajveer Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party) from Etah and Saleem Iqbal Sherwani (Congress) from Badaun.

So far, 14 candidates have filed their nominations for the third phase.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is April 4 and they will be scrutinised on April 5.

Last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 8. Voting will be held on April 23.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Shivpal Yadav
Next
Story

Kamal Haasan invites Yogendra Yadav to campaign for Makkal Needhi Maiam MNM in Tamil Nadu

Must Watch

PT17M8S

Taal Thok Ke: Arun Jaitley says Article 35A is curbing J&K’s progress