Lok Sabha election results 2019

Sitaram Yechury meets Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu; discusses post-poll scenario

The meeting is seen as an effort towards forming an alternative government at the Centre if the BJP does not get enough numbers to retain power.

New Delhi: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu here on Sunday.

The meeting is seen as an effort towards forming an alternative government at the Centre if the BJP does not get enough numbers to retain power. Naidu on Saturday held discussions with parties opposed to the BJP. He met leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Lucknow.

Live TV

 

Naidu also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI leader Sudhakar Reddy, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav. He had flown to Lucknow to meet the grand alliance leaders. Last night, he had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

None of the leaders, including Naidu, spoke to the media after the meetings. However, in a television interview, the TDP chief expressed confidence that the BJP would fall short of a majority and would be unable to form the government.
 

Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019
