Situation will be clear after May 23, Congress will return to power at Centre: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress party would get the desired number of seats in the Lok Sabha election and will form the next government, party president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday. He also stated that his party has been planning to sit with people to understand their issues and will accordingly plan things to ease their burdens.

Live TV

Rahul made these remarks during an exclusive interview with Zee News channel Zee 24 Ghanta where he expressed his views on a wide range of issues.

"I get the strength after meeting people and therefore I speak openly and the truth," he said while speaking.

Taking a potshot at PM Narendra Modi, the Gandhi scion said, "I am not Narendra Modi who would say I have understood everything. It would be wrong to say this. Congress is preparing a separate budget for the farmers. In the states where we have our government, we are bringing new laws where farmers won't be sent to jail for failing to repay a loan."

"We want to provide relief to farmers through measures like a waiver of loans in all Congress-ruled states and it will be the priority of our party," he said.

He asserted that PM Narendra Modi has carefully avoided speaking on the issue of corruption during campaign, but we have not allowed him to escape. He claimed that it will be 'bye-bye' for him after May 23.

Asserting that the ruling BJP is headed for a defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the Rahul expressed confident that Congress will form the government at Centre. "Modi would get a befitting reply from the people who are angry over his failure to fulfil promises made five years ago. Everything will be crystal-clear once the counting of votes take place on May 23," he said.

Rahul also spoke about the infamous 'Sultanpur Samosa' during his conversation and stated that he finds them "delicious." "I like the samosas at Sultanpur. I eat what common people eat," he said.