Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency comprises of six legislative assembly segments.

It came into existence post the 2008 delimitation of parliamentary constituencies and has over 1,090,000 voters.

The electors in the Sivaganga Lok Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Senthilnathan PR of the AIADMK is the present Lok Sabha MP of Sivaganga Parliamentary Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Senthilnathan defeated Dhurai Raaj Subha of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by a good margin of 229385 votes.

Raja H of Bharatiya Janata Party came third with 133763 votes.

This was Senthilnathan's first Lok Sabha election.

He is the Devakottai Union Chairman and party's district secretary.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, there were a total number of 1,412,373 electors here out of which 1,027,036 actually cast their votes and the voter turnout here was recorded at 72.72 %.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, this seat was won by Union Home Minister P Chidambaram of Congress who had garnered 334348 votes.

He defeated All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Raja Kannappan by a slender margin of 3354 votes.

Sivaganga or Sivagangai is the centre of administration of the Sivaganga District which covers an area of 4,189 sq km. It is bounded by the districts of Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tiruchirapalli and Madurai.

As per 2011 Census data, it has a population of 1,339,101 with 668,672 males and 670,429 females. The district had a population growth of about 16% and has a population density of 316 per sq km. Children constitute about 11% of the population and the sex ratio is 1003 females per 1000 males.

The average literacy rate of Sivaganga is 80% with a male literacy rate of 88% and a female literacy rate of 72%. Tamil is the official language here.