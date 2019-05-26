close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Smriti Irani lends shoulder to mortal remains of murdered close aide in Amethi

Irani reached Amethi on Sunday afternoon to meet the bereaved members of Surendra Singh's family.

Smriti Irani lends shoulder to mortal remains of murdered close aide in Amethi
Image Courtesy: ANI

AMETHI: BJP leader Smriti Irani, who recently got elected from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency by defeating Congress president by over 50,000 votes, on Sunday lent a shoulder to the mortal remains of her close aide Surendra Singh, who was shot dead last night.

Singh was the ex-village head of Barauli in Amethi. 

Irani reached Amethi on Sunday afternoon to meet the bereaved members of Surendra Singh's family.

 

Live TV

 

Upon reaching here, Irani met the family members of the deceased and attended the cremation.

The BJP lawmaker even carried the mortal remains of the deceased before cremation. 

Surendra Singh`s son Abhay alleged that Congress workers were behind his father's murder.

"We could not see the perpetrators but it is clear that Congress workers are behind this. My father was actively campaigning for Smriti Irani and the BJP," Singh told reporters.

Surendra's brother Rajendra also termed it a political killing. 

He said that his brother wielded considerable influence in his village as well as in adjoining villages and this led to his murder.

The post-mortem of the deceased was carried out in Lucknow after which the body was brought to Amethi. 

A large number of BJP leaders were present outside the post-mortem house and in Amethi.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza, who is in charge of Amethi, said the killers would be arrested within 24 hours.

Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said that seven suspects had been detained in connection with the murder and were being interrogated. 

He said the police had got crucial leads in the matter. Three companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) had been deployed in Barauliya village where the murder took place.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the DGP to ensure the arrest of the killers at the earliest.

Surendra Singh was shot dead while he was sleeping outside his house. The assailants came on motorbikes and sprayed him with bullets.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019Smriti IraniSurendra SinghAmethi
Next
Story

Pakistan PM Imran Khan phones PM Narendra Modi, expresses desire to work together for betterment of people

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Kailash Kher congratulates PM Modi in a unique way, dedicated this song