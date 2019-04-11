Smriti Irani urges Amethi voters to get rid of their 'missing MP'

New Delhi: Urging the voters of Amethi to get rid of their "missing MP," BJP leader and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that India got independence years back.

"I would request the voters of Amethi to also get rid of their missing Member of Parliament," she said, while talking to ANI.

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi who represents Amethi in the Lok Sabha, she said: "People are saying that Rahul Gandhi won from Amethi and went to Waynad and Smriti Irani despite losing came back to Amethi. This has become a topic of discussion among the voters. "

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani had unsuccessfully contested against Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.

She said that she will file her nomination papers in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

Amethi goes to polls on May 6 in the 5th phase of the elections. Elections in UP are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.