South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

South Delhi is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting in South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.
Ramesh Bidhuri of Bharatiya Janata Party, Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party, Vijender of Indian National Congress and Siddhant Gautam of Bahujan Samaj Party are some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha 2019 election from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.
After the delimitation in 2008, South Delhi parliamentary constituency has ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad and Badarpur.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|RAMESH BIDHURI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|RAGHAV CHADHA
|Aam Aadmi Party
|3
|VIJENDER
|Indian National Congress
|4
|SIDDHANT GAUTAM
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|Aditya Kumar Naveen
|Hum Bhartiya Party
|6
|D K CHOPRA
|All India Forward Bloc
|7
|JITENDRA
|Prism
|8
|DALBIR SINGH MALIK
|Voters Party International
|9
|DILIP KUMAR
|Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal
|10
|DEEPAK KUMAR
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|11
|DESH KUMAR
|Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh
|12
|NAVANIT
|National Youth Party
|13
|Dr. MAHENDER SINGH CHURIYANA
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|14
|MATHEWS
|Bhartiya Insan Party
|15
|MOHAN KUMAR GUPTA
|Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party
|16
|RAJENDRA PRASAD GUPTA
|Parivartan Samaj Party
|17
|RAM KHELAWAN
|Proutist Bloc, India
|18
|K ROSHAN KUMAR
|Pyramid Party of India
|19
|DR. SUMAN YADAV
|Jai Maha Bharath Party
|20
|SUMEDHA BODH
|Jan Samman party
|21
|SOBRAN SINGH CHAUHAN
|Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party
|22
|SANDEEP
|Rashtriya Jan Adhikar Party
|23
|NAISE KHAN
|Independent
|24
|BIRJU NAYAK
|Independent
|25
|ROSHAN KUMAR CHOUDHARY
|Independent
|26
|SUNIL KUMAR
|Independent
|27
|HARSH NATH VERMA
|Independent
In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri had won the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,07,000 votes.
Ramesh Bidhuri had bagged 4,97,980 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Col. Devinder Sehrawat who bagged the second spot with 3,90,980 votes. Congress leader Ramesh Kumar was pushed to the third spot with 1,25,213 votes.