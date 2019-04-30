close

Lok Sabha election 2019

South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

South Delhi is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting in South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Ramesh Bidhuri of Bharatiya Janata Party, Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party, Vijender of Indian National Congress and Siddhant Gautam of Bahujan Samaj Party are some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha 2019 election from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

After the delimitation in 2008, South Delhi parliamentary constituency has ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad and Badarpur.

Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 RAMESH BIDHURI Bharatiya Janata Party
2 RAGHAV CHADHA Aam Aadmi Party
3 VIJENDER Indian National Congress
4 SIDDHANT GAUTAM Bahujan Samaj Party
5 Aditya Kumar Naveen Hum Bhartiya Party
6 D K CHOPRA All India Forward Bloc
7 JITENDRA Prism
8 DALBIR SINGH MALIK Voters Party International
9 DILIP KUMAR Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal
10 DEEPAK KUMAR Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
11 DESH KUMAR Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh
12 NAVANIT National Youth Party
13 Dr. MAHENDER SINGH CHURIYANA Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
14 MATHEWS Bhartiya Insan Party
15 MOHAN KUMAR GUPTA Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party
16 RAJENDRA PRASAD GUPTA Parivartan Samaj Party
17 RAM KHELAWAN Proutist Bloc, India
18 K ROSHAN KUMAR Pyramid Party of India
19 DR. SUMAN YADAV Jai Maha Bharath Party
20 SUMEDHA BODH Jan Samman party
21 SOBRAN SINGH CHAUHAN Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party
22 SANDEEP Rashtriya Jan Adhikar Party
23 NAISE KHAN Independent
24 BIRJU NAYAK Independent
25 ROSHAN KUMAR CHOUDHARY Independent
26 SUNIL KUMAR Independent
27 HARSH NATH VERMA Independent

Also read: South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri had won the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,07,000 votes.

Ramesh Bidhuri had bagged 4,97,980 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Col. Devinder Sehrawat who bagged the second spot with 3,90,980 votes. Congress leader Ramesh Kumar was pushed to the third spot with 1,25,213 votes.

